Atletico Madrid hit with blow as Inter agree terms with Nigeria forward

Atletico Madrid’s strong summer recruitment drive continued today with the announcement of one of their top targets Johnny Cardoso, who has signed a five-year deal with the club. However they are facing more difficulty to bring in another of their targets this summer.

So far Los Colchoneros have been successful with almost all of their pursuits, with Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero appearing to be the one that may elude them. Yet they must up the ante if they are to get a deal done for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.

Atletico Madrid interest in Ademola Lookman

Lookman in action for Atalanta.
Lookman is available this summer, after falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini. Barcelona also have an interest in Lookman, but the finances could price them out of a move. They have set a €50m price tag for the Nigeria international though, and Los Colchoneros are keen to see that fee come down before making a move. Despite good relations with Atalanta, Los Rojiblancos are not keen to spend quite so much, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

They also require further exits before that becomes a possibility, with Samuel Lino’s name circled in red. The Brazilian saw his role reduced last season, and he has been offered out to Premier League clubs in hope of a lucrative deal.

Inter move in on Lookman

Atletico are facing stiff competition for Lookman though. Inter have made Lookman their top of their priority list for the forward line, as per Gianluca di Marzio. They say that terms have been agreed with Lookman after talks with his camp, and their plan is to submit a €40m offer in the near future.

Lookman price unlikely to come down?

If Atalanta do stick to their guns on the asking price, then it may prove too expensive for Atletico. Equally, if they do not, then Inter look as if they will have the chance to move quickly for him, as Los Rojiblancos await movement for Lino. If they are to sign the 2024 African Player of the Year, it seems that they may have to speed up the process or convince the player that he wants a move to the Metropolitano first and foremost.

Tags Ademola Lookman Atalanta Atletico Madrid Barcelona Inter

