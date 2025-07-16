Atletico Madrid announce new signing as midfield exit is agreed

Atletico Madrid have announced their fourth signing of the summer, with Johnny Cardoso joining Alex Baena, Thiago Almada and Matteo Ruggeri at the Metropolitano. Cardoso has signed a five-year deal with Atletico.

Cardoso has been heavily linked with Atletico since May, when it became apparent he was more keen on a move to Madrid than Tottenham Hotspur. The 23-year-old has been at Real Betis for the last 18 months, and has impressed, helping Los Verdiblancos to the Conference League final last season.

Cardoso signs deal until 2030

Signing a contract until 2030, Cardoso is set to cost Atletico close to €30m, as per Diario AS. Betis will also retain a percentage of a future sale, although it is not specified how much. Cardoso represents a major signing for Los Colchoneros, with Diego Simeone desperate to bring in a reliable bodyguard in midfield to accompany more forward-thinking players.

Johnny Cardoso's release clause is over €200m.

Rodrigo de Paul agreement reached

Meanwhile going the other way is Rodrigo de Paul. The Argentina international has been in talks with Inter Miami over a deal to join compatriot Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer, and has already agreed personal terms. Multiple reports coming out of Argentina, from Cesar Luis Merlo and Gaston Edul, say that a deal has been wrapped up.

Rodrigo De Paul jugará en el Inter Miami: hay acuerdo con Atlético de Madrid por el traspaso en torno a €15M más bonos.

El contrato será por 4 años

De Paul will leave Atletico for €15m plus variables to join Inter Miami on a four-year deal. Los Colchoneros were keen to move de Paul on as he has just one year left on his deal and there was no sign of a new one on the horizon. The 31-year-old is set to leave four years after arriving for €35m, having made 187 appearances, scored 14 goals and given 26 assists.

Atletico Madrid reshape midfield

With the exit of de Paul and addition of Cardoso, Atletico are on course to reshape their midfield for the coming years. It is not yet clear how Diego Simeone will fit all of them into the same team, but with Cardoso, Baena and Pablo Barrios set for key roles, Los Rojiblancos have a new and young base to build from.