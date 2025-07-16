Arsenal move for Rodrygo Goes improbable as Real Madrid issue grows

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes seems destined to leave the club this summer, but where he will head to is a question that complicates any exit significantly. The Brazilian was heavilty courted last summer, with Liverpool and Manchester City looking at a deal, but that is no longer the case.

Although new manager Xabi Alonso claimed that Rodrygo would be ‘important’ in his side, the 24-year-old forward started just one of the six Real Madrid games in the Club World Cup. Going back to the Copa del Rey final, his start against Al-Hilal is his only one in 11 games. Los Blancos are set to meet with Rodrygo to discuss his future this week.

Arsenal reduce interest in Rodrygo Goes

The main suitor linked with Rodrygo were Arsenal. The Gunners were reportedly interested in him, but not for the €90m price tag that Real Madrid have set for him. Cadena SER say that it is too high for the Premier League sides interested in him, and that Arsenal are no longer seriously considering a move for him. Their deals for Viktor Gyokeres and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke have significantly reduced the need to sign Rodrygo, although they say the chances are not totally dead in the water.

Liverpool interest also hinges on other deals

More recently Rodrygo has been linked with a move to Liverpool, who enquired about his availability last summer. However having spent big on Florian Wirtz, Liverpool are now pursuing Alexander Isak of Newcastle United, both of which would be club record deals. If they were to bring in Isak, then that would close off Liverpool as an option too.

Awkward issue for Xabi Alonso

If Rodrygo does stay, it leaves Alonso with a tricky issue to handle early on. Thus far Alonso has used two systems primarily, a 3-5-2 and a 4-3-3 in general terms. The former has no natural fit for Rodrygo, compared to Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Gonzalo Garcia, while the latter would likely require Rodrygo to be a defensively active right winger, a task he has struggled to perform thus far. The Basque manager has made it clear that Rodrygo is not a central part of his plans, and he may have to repair relations with the Brazilian.