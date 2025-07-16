Real Madrid announced new signing Alvaro Carreras on Monday, and presented him to the press on the Tuesday afternoon. The former Castilla graduate cost them €50m and is set to be their new starter at left-back or left wing-back depending on the system.

The 22-year-old explained that both Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia were great players and that they would be tough competition this coming season. However Los Blancos would like to reduce that competition. Earlier in the month it had been reported that Real Madrid would be looking for a destination for Mendy, while after the Carreras deal, it was asserted that they would look into selling Garcia.

Real Madrid set Fran Garcia asking price

An asking price off €20m was even declared for Garcia, who has become a target for AC Milan, as they look to replace Theo Hernandez. Diario AS say that they might even seek as much as €25-30m, despite valuing him at €15m last summer. Real Madrid’s would like to get one of Mendy or Garcia off their books this summer.

Garcia unsure on AC Milan move

However the same outlet explain that Garcia does not want to leave Real Madrid this summer, and that could get in the way of a move. Similarly with Mendy, the 30-year-old has two years left on his deal and little intention of leaving, with less interest for the Frenchman too. He is out injured until October.

Double-edged Club World Cup

Garcia’s value shot up during the Club World Cup. With Carreras’ move stalling before the tournament and Mendy injured, Garcia as given a consistent run of six straight starts, a rarity for him and responded well. That could see Garcia end up leaving for more money, but may also have given the player the belief that he can compete for the spot, having performed well. It is simultaneously a blessing for Real Madrid, and an issue regarding his exit.