Villarreal set sights on move for Real Madrid first team star

Real Madrid are now focusing on seeking departures for first team players, following the signing of Alvaro Carreras. There are a number of candidates that could depart in the coming weeks, and one of them is Andriy Lunin.

In recent years, Lunin has regularly been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, but on every occasion, he has remained as Thibaut Courtois’ backup. But the situation could be different in 2025, as another opportunity to be a starter elsewhere has now emerged.

As reported by Marca, Villarreal are interested in signing Lunin, whom they want to bring in as an experienced head at Champions League level. The Ukraine international has featured in the competition for Real Madrid on several occasions, and he could now do so for the Yellow Submarine.

A deal will be difficult to pull off

However, it will not be easy for Villarreal to sign Lunin, who they’d want to compete with Luiz Junior – this would mean that Diego Conde would leave. An enquiry has already made over a possible loan deal, but Real Madrid are likely to be unsure about letting the goalkeeper go given that a replacement would be needed.

It may also be tricky for Villarreal to convince Lunin to join, given that he is reportedly unsure about leaving Real Madrid this summer. On top of this, there is a chance that he would not be a nailed-on starter at La Ceramica given that Junior is regarded highly by head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral and other club officials.

It remains to be seen whether Lunin leaves Real Madrid this summer, but right now, it would be unlikely.