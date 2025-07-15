Talented 19-year-old goes public with Real Madrid and Barcelona interest

Talented Dutch midfielder Kees Smit has confirmed that Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in him. The 19-year-old played a starring role in the Netherlands victory in the under-19 Euros this summer, where die Oranje defeated Spain in the final.

Smit has stood out for his ability to control the game, and his technical quality in the middle of the pitch. So far he has made 31 appearances for AZ Alkmaar, scoring twice and giving two assists. His breakthrough came last season, where he featured in the Eredivisie, Europa League and Dutch Cup.

Smit confirms Real Madrid and Barcelona interest

Speaking on his return to the Netherlands, Smit explained that while he was flattered by the interest, it was not his priority currently.

“First, I want to prove here that I can do well and be important. The interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid is positive, but if I go there, I don’t know how many times I’ll play. I enjoyed watching it and reading about it,” he told HN Nieuws, as quoted by Diario AS.

“They’re very good things, without a doubt, perhaps the two biggest clubs in the world. Nothing concrete. There’s just interest.”

Focused on AZ Alkmaar

He would go on to reiterate that his priority was to improve at the AFAS Stadium before thinking about bigger challenges.

“I haven’t yet shown all I can do at AZ. I think the potential is there, but in terms of goals and assists, it hasn’t been great yet. I could have scored a few more goals. This year will be different, but I have to play.”

Marc Bernal has gained muscle mass during his time off. It's especially visible in his arms and legs. @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/2srNQFpjND — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 15, 2025

Midfield during El Clasico

Smit seems focused on playing as regularly as possible for the time being, and he would face na uphill battle for minutes in the Barcelona midfield as things stand. While Real Madrid might be more in need of a midfielder of his qualities, it would be a major call from Xabi Alonso to hand him so much responsibility this early in his career.