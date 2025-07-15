Real Madrid squad keen for player to stay this summer despite comments

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and links with a return to Real Betis are a romance as old as time itself. Scarcely a summer goes by without it occurring, but Ceballos this week admitted he was ‘open to everything’.

Ceballos, 28, has been a bit-part player for a number of years at the Santiago Bernabeu. It has now been eight years since he moved for €16.5m from Real Betis in 2017, albeit two of them were spent on loan at Arsenal. Cadena SER say that Ceballos is keen to play this season though, and after just 70 minutes in six games at the Club World Cup, is unsure of his role in the squad under Xabi Alonso.

Ceballos comments on departure

Despite Betis President Angel Haro declaring a move for Ceballos virtually impossible, Ceballos did little to play down talk of a move, be it to Betis or otherwise.

“Betis was my home and always will be. I hope the door is always open. I haven’t spoken to them yet, but we’re open to anything,” he told El Chiringuito.

🚨 IMAGEN @elchiringuitotv . 🚄 Dani Ceballos llega a Sevilla para pasar unos días de vacaciones 💚 “El BETIS es mi CASA y siempre lo va a ser, OJALÁ tenga la puerta abierta siempre” ⏳ “Ya hablaremos del futuro después de esta semana. Todavía no ha habido reuniones” pic.twitter.com/LpItllWeFr — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 14, 2025

Real Madrid squad want Ceballos to stay at club

Despite Xabi Alonso’s apparent lack of trust in Ceballos, the squad are keen for him to stay. Anton Meana explains that Ceballos’ teammates appreciate the fact that he understands what it is like to be at Real Madrid, his experience, and above all, his ability to take the ball under pressure. In big games, when the heat is on, Ceballos is willing to take responsibility on the pitch.

Curious career at Real Madrid

There was a stage last season where it looked as if Ceballos might be the answer to Real Madrid’s midfield issues, and Carlo Ancelotti has in the past noted that he is their closest alternative to Luka Modric. More often than not in recent years, Ceballos has had useful runs in the teams, providing relief for starters or injured players. Yet his role remains residual, and after a number of years, has failed to take his game to the next level.