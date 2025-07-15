Real Madrid set €20m price tag for defender with Serie A interest

Real Madrid will have more exits than additions during the remainder of the transfer window in all likelihood, and one of them could be left-back Fran Garcia. After the arrival of Alvaro Carreras, Los Blancos are well stocked at the position, and he has interest from elsewhere.

Garcia, 25, returned from Rayo Vallecano two years ago for a €5m fee, and has largely been restricted to a bench role behind Ferland Mendy since doing so, with Eduardo Camavinga preferred at times too. However he has interest from abroad this summer.

Serie A interest in Fran Garcia

During the season it was said that Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola was keen on a reunion with the ex-Rayo left-back, but they have signed Adrien Truffert to replace Milos Kerkez following his move to Liverpool. However AC Milan have been strongly linked with Garcia, as they look to replace Theo Hernandez. The Rossoneri are reportedly planning an offer for the Castilla graduate.

Real Madrid set €20m price tag

As per Calciomercato (via MD), Los Blancos are looking for €20m to part with Garcia’s services. Earlier in the season that figure was put at around €15m, but his value is on the rise following a series of promising performances in the Club World Cup. Los Blancos are keen for Garcia to compete with Carreras for the starting left-back spot, but with Ferland Mendy, who will be out for several months, attracting little in the way of interest, the temptation may be to cash in on Garcia.

Good time to sell Fran Garcia?

Although Garcia might be a more natural fit for Xabi Alonso, the hierarchy might see more sense in a sale looking at the numbers. Garcia has two years left on his deal, and is coming off his best form at the club since returning. With Carreras set to become the first choice, the chances of Garcia having such a positive run of games in the first team are slim without injuries. If they can get the €20m they are asking for from Milan, they would quadruple their money on him.