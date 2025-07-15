Real Madrid present new signing Alvaro Carreras as number is revealed

Real Madrid have presented new signing Alvaro Carreras to the press, after a lengthy transfer saga. Los Blancos announced the deal on Monday evening, with Benfica set to receive €50m in instalments, and Manchester United also getting a cut of the deal.

Carreras was presented to the media on Tuesday afternoon, posing for photos with President Florentino Perez, who gave him the customary welcome at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carreras will wear the number 18 shirt, replacing Jesus Vallejo.

La emoción de la madre de Álvaro Carreras. 🥹🥹♥️pic.twitter.com/CUdNILzAHA — REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) July 15, 2025

“I wanted to thank the president for his words and Real Madrid for their trust. I left as a boy and I’m returning as a man. It’s an honour to wear the shirt of the best club in the world. I didn’t want to forget my family, without whom I wouldn’t be here. Thank you very much, and Hala Madrid!” he opened by saying.

Alvaro Carreras – ‘It means everything to return to Real Madrid’

Carreras was delighted and emotional to return to Real Madrid, where he spent three years as an academy played before moving to Manchester United.

“It means everything, fulfilling a dream, returning to what was once my home. I’m really looking forward to this new challenge.”

And explained what it was like to tell his friends and family about becoming a Real Madrid player.

“All my friends support the best club in the world of course, Real Madrid, they couldn’t believe it. It’s hard. I couldn’t believe it until the very last moment. I had to make the decision to leave when I was a child. [Telling my Mum] She got emotional, and that’s normal. It makes me emotional too.”

Conversations with new manager Xabi Alonso

New manager Xabi Alonso now has three options at left-back, or left wing-back, although Carreras has more experience playing wide on his own.

“Yes, I’ve spoken to him, and he congratulated me. As for the position, I’ll play wherever I need to at the club of my dreams. I’ll give everything for this shirt.”

“They are two great players. I’ve come to give the best I can, and to work for the team, to continue winning trophies and make history. I’ll have time to speak about what we can all do, this is the happiest day of my life. But that said they are incredible players. It’s true we’re competing, but they’re very good players.

The 22-year-old becomes the second most expensive defender in the history of Real Madrid, following Dean Huijsen through the door this summer.

“I don’t get into numbers; football is very focused all that nowadays, but I’m calm within myself.”