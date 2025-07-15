Real Madrid presented new signing Alvaro Carreras on Tuesday afternoon, the latest of three this summer, and the third of four to arrive. However whether Los Blancos should continue their activity is a point of debate, not least between manager Xabi Alonso and the club.

Alonso has hinted publicly that he would like further action in the transfer market, and both he and other members of the staff have commented internally that they believe a midfield addition this summer. It was an issue this past season, after the exit of Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric has now left too.

Real Madrid unconvinced by midfield options

Los Blancos have looked into the matter, but Cadena SER say that they are unconvinced by the options on the transfer market. President Florentino Perez does not want to spend €100m or more on a player that he does not believe is not worth it. The only option that does convince them is Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez, but he is not on the market, and could become available on the cheap next summer if he does not renew with City.

Search for new signing halted

As a result, Los Blancos have halted their search for a new midfielder. Other options mentioned by Diario AS are Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Nicolo Barella, but all would be considerable outlays. The hierarchy believe that there are sufficient resources in the squad, and that Alonso should employ Arda Guler in that position, and it could also impact the future of Dani Ceballos.

And if Rodrygo Goes is sold…?

Perhaps one of the interesting developments to watch will be if Los Blancos do sell Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian would no doubt fetch a major fee, and Alonso would no doubt argue that this is sufficient to bankroll a new signing in the middle of pitch. With €63m still to come out of their accounts for Franco Mastantuono though, Los Blancos may feel that their €173m spend is sufficient for one summer.