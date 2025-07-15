“I have to leave” – 21-year-old reveals plans for Real Madrid exit

Real Madrid have been very active in the transfer market since the start of June, and business will continue in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, Alvaro Carreras became their fourth signing of the summer, and now efforts will be made to recoup some of the money spent on bringing him in from Benfica.

The likes of Victor Munoz and Rafael Obrador have already left from La Fabrica, which has been a valuable money-making method for Real Madrid in recent years. And the next star to move on will almost certainly be Alvaro Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who spent last season on loan at Getafe, has revealed to Post United (via Diario AS) that he sees himself leaving Real Madrid before the end of the summer.

“I’m 21 years old, so I think I have to leave – I can’t wait much longer for the first team. I will continue on my way with the aim of returning. My dream is to play for Real Madrid and I’m going to fight to achieve it, but for that I have to leave first. I could have gone to the World Cup, but I understand that they gave Gonzalo the opportunity.”

Rodriguez is most known among Real Madrid supporters for scoring a crucial equaliser against Real Madrid during the 2022-23 season, and during the interview, he opened up on that moment.

“I didn’t know what to do when I scored the goal. I didn’t know I was going to play that game. When they sent me to warm up I was already freaking out. I remember that night I went to dinner with my girlfriend and the whole restaurant was looking at me, it had never happened to me. People knew me, it was a strange situation. From then on it was crazy, I couldn’t go anywhere, I was overwhelmed.”

Rodriguez’s career could have been very different

Rodriguez initially joined Real Madrid in 2020, so his spell at the club is expected to end at five years. But his career to date could have been very different, as he revealed that a number of other clubs, including Barcelona, wanted to sign him prior to his Los Blancos move.

“When I signed for Real Madrid, teams like Espanyol and Barcelona wanted me. My mother told my agent that I would only go to Real Madrid and they hadn’t called me yet. I think that Manchester United called for me as well. My agent even gave me an English dictionary.”