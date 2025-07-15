After finalising the signing of Alvaro Carreras, Real Madrid will now switch their attention to selling players. No one else can arrive until current stars are moved on, and one of the big candidates to leave is Rodrygo Goes.

Rodrygo has had a very difficult 2025, and his fortunes have not turned around upon the arrival of Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid’s new head coach. He was on the bench for all but one match at the Club World Cup, and with Franco Mastantuono still to be added to the first team squad, his chances of regular playing time next season could be bleak.

The situation has led to strong rumours that Rodrygo could leave. Talks with Real Madrid are expected to take place very soon, at which point it will be determined whether a departure is sought.

Arsenal are very interested in Rodrygo, but in recent days, they have been joined in the race by fellow Premier League side Liverpool, who are open to signing the Brazil international as a replacement for Barcelona and Bayern Munich target Luis Diaz. And upon his departure, which is about 50-50 at the moment, they will make an approach to Real Madrid, as per Diario AS.

Real Madrid will not make it easy for Liverpool to get Rodrygo

Liverpool are looking to “go hard” in their efforts to sign Rodrygo in the event of Diaz’s departure, but they could be stonewalled by the €100m asking price set by Real Madrid – this is the same valuation that the Premier League champions have set for Diaz, who is looking to leave Anfield this summer.

Real Madrid are under no pressure or obligation to sell Rodrygo, who has many years remaining on his contract. As such, Liverpool won’t find it easy to negotiate a deal on their terms, with Los Blancos holding the cards in this one.