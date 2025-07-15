Liverpol reject second offer from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz

Barcelona target Luis Diaz is undoubtedly the priority for Director of Football Deco since missing out on Nico Williams. However their chances of getting a deal done seem increasingly slim.

Diaz, 28, has made it clear he is in talks with other clubs this summer, and is open to leaving Liverpool. However their stance thus far has been that he is not for sale, rejecting an approach from Barcelona in June. Diaz has made it clear that while he is keen on a move to Barcelona, he would also welcome a switch to the German giants.

Bayern Munich make bid for Luis Diaz

Despite Barcelona’s desire to sign Diaz, and the green light from the player, it is Bayern Munich that have had a formal offer turned down. As per Fabrizio Romano, Bayern have made a €67.5m bid for Diaz, but Liverpool have turned the offer down. This follows on from a €52m offer that was made last week for the Colombian superstar.

What will it take for Liverpool to allow Diaz to go?

The word has been that Liverpool and Diaz have a pact to allow the player to leave should an offer of €80-85m arrive for him. Clearly, Bayern’s bid is some way short of that figure, but both Barcelona and Bayern have leaked that they feel they can negotiate the price down. It may well depend on what pressure there is for Liverpool to sell, after spending big on Florian Wirtz, and links to a potential pursuit of Rodrygo Goes.

🚨 Liverpool have received €67.5m official bid from FC Bayern for Luis Diaz this week. The club has rejected the proposal, it was turned down after #LFC already closed doors to approaches in June as @TheAthleticFC. Luis Diaz, open to summer exit with both Bayern & Barça keen. pic.twitter.com/egXUaNOi11 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2025

Are Barcelona out of the race for Diaz?

In Catalonia, the latest is that Deco is still working on a deal for Diaz, but previous reports had noted that Barcelona were hoping to wrap up the deal for €60-70m, similar to what they would have paid for Nico Williams. If Liverpool have rejected this Bayern offer outright, then that suggests that Barcelona may have to turn their attentions elsewhere, unless they make a major sale.