Destination emerges for Barcelona man after Hansi Flick talks

Much of the talk around Barcelona often focuses on arrivals in the summer transfer market, but just as important for the salary limit struggles are the exits. Manager Hansi Flick and Director Football Deco have several items on their agenda to resolve, and are set on doing so as quickly as possible.

As per Sport, there are five players that Barcelona are keen to move on swiftly this summer. One is captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen, which looks as if it will be anything but simple. Inaki Pena is on the lookout for a new destination, and Pau Victor will also leave the club for the right destination. The club are also keen to secure a move for Andreas Christensen, although he too has shown no sign of wanting to depart.

Oriol Romeu to hold talks with Hansi Flick

The fifth would be midfielder Oriol Romeu. The 33-year-old spent last season on loan at Girona, and has a year left on his deal. He is not part of Hansi Flick’s plans, but Marca say that he is waiting on an honest conversation with the German manager before resolving his future. Given his age and contract, Barcelona accept that they are unlikely to get a transfer fee for him, and will work towards a mutual termination of his deal. How much money Romeu is willing to give up could be a sticking point.

Return to Girona on the horizon

It does appear that he has a destination though. Girona are keen to have him back for another year, and they are waiting to see how things progress. They will not pay a transfer fee, but the idea is for Barcelona and Romeu to resolve things before they head off on tour to Japan and South Korea for preseason. The ex-Chelsea man has spent two of the last three seasons at Montilivi, moving back to Barcelona in 2023 for €3.4m.