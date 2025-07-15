Barcelona have been active in the transfer market this summer, but so far, it has been primarily been in regards to outgoings. Ansu Fati, Alex Valle and Pablo Torre are among the players to have left, and soon, there will be others joining them in heading out of the exit door at the Spotify Camp Nou.

A number of candidates have been identified as being nailed on to leave Barcelona in the coming weeks, and among them is goalkeeper duo Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Inaki Pena. And at this stage, the latter is more certain to depart, having made it clear that he wants to be sold this summer.

And according to Sport, Pena is one of three players that Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is keen to be moved on in the next seven days. The club are open to agreeing a mutual contract termination in order to secure his exit, and the same situation also applies to Oriol Romeu, who is another that is to leave in the very near future.

Flick has notified Romeu that he is not counted on, which is why all parties want a swift resolution. The veteran midfielder could return to Girona, but he would almost certainly do so as a free agent, with Barcelona keep to cut their losses now in order to get his wages off the books.

The third player that Flick would welcome leaving as soon as possible is Pau Victor, whom Barcelona want to sell rather than loan out. The young forward has little chance of playing next season, although he will be taken on the pre-season tour of Asia if an exit cannot be struck before the departure date.

Flick also open to two other players leaving

As well as Pena, Romeu and Victor, Flick would welcome Barcelona selling Ter Stegen and one centre-back (either Ronald Araujo or Andreas Christensen). However, these are not expected to be closed anytime soon, which has been accepted.