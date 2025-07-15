Barcelona examine alternatives to Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have been primarily linked with three forwards for the last few months; Luis Diaz, Nico Williams and Marcus Rashford. With Williams off the table, and Diaz looking difficult, many had expected a move for Rashford to take place, but that looks increasingly uncertain.

Rashford has been cast as the cut-price alternative for Barcelona, and the Manchester United forward is holding out for a move to Camp Nou. The England international is desperate for a move to Barcelona, and has so far rejected other offers.

Other options on Barcelona radar

According to Caught Offside, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Rashford’s situation. Increasingly it appears that Director of Football Deco, who is in favour of a move for Diaz, is not entirely convinced by the idea of signing Rashford. Meanwhile AC Milan’s Rafael Leao is a favourite option of President Joan Laporta, and has a friendly agent in Jorge Mendes.

Another option is RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, who was on their radar last summer before he moved from Club Brugge last summer. Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are also interested, but he is seen as a more affordable option.

Ter Stegen has done individual work inside the gym for the third consecutive training session. @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 15, 2025

Enquiry for Christopher Nkunku

Meanwhile Sky Sports DE have confirmed that Barcelona have also enquired about Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, who is on course to leave the club this summer. That said, the Blues are seeking a sale rather than a loan. Sport also say there have again been links to Olympique Marseille’s Mason Greenwood, although he primarily plays on the right.

🚨🔵🔴 FC Barcelona are still targeting Marcus #Rashford, as revealed. However, Barcelona are currently only considering a loan. Understand that Rashford is very open to joining Barca and has already given an initial green light for the move. It now depends on Barca. There is… pic.twitter.com/kRYXmwQLv0 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 13, 2025

Diaz deal looks complicated

Another name that has been mentioned is Bayern Munich’s Bryan Zaragoza, who is also available. These stories have emerged alongside the news that Bayern have had a €67.5m offer for Diaz turned down. It seems Liverpool will hold out for at least the rumoured asking price of €80-85m, which would put him out of Barcelona’s reach.