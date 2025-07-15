Barcelona are desperately trying to raise funds to be able to make their return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, and as such, be able to register new signings. They have sold players in recent weeks, but more is needed to ensure that Joan Garcia and other possible arrivals will be able to play without any problems during the 2025-26 campaign.

In this regard, sponsorship deals are crucial, and earlier this week, it emerges that Barcelona were in talks with the tourism board of the Democratic Republic of Congo over a deal that would see the country’s name emblazed on the club’s official apparel.

And this deal now looks to have been sealed, with MD reporting that an agreement between Barcelona and the African nation’s tourism board is in its final stages.

Agreement would be worth €11m per season

As per the report, Barcelona would receive a total of €44m from the sponsorship deal, with will run for four seasons. DR Congo, who have already signed a similar agreement with Ansu Fati’s new side AS Monaco, will be displayed on the back of the club’s training kit.

The sponsorship avenue is one that Barcelona have not overly explored in recent months, but it is effective. The money generated from this deal, should it be finalised in the coming days/weeks, will certainly aid the club’s bid to return to the 1:1 rule, which they hope to do in early August.

The focus now is to keep generating funds via player sales. The likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen and Pau Victor are prime candidates to leave before the end of the summer transfer window, although any exit is not imminent. The pressure is on sporting director to get things done in the coming weeks, otherwise Barcelona could be in a precarious position.