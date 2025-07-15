Captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen is locked in a marriage of inconvenience with club Barcelona as things stand, following the addition of Joan Garcia this summer. The Catalan giants are very keen to move ter Stegen on this summer, while the German has been adamant he will remain at the club – he is frustrated with their behaviour this summer.

The 33-year-old spent most of last season injured, forcing Barcelona to bring Wojciech Szczesnv out of retirement. He was expected to return as number one next season, but after Barcelona activated Joan Garcia’s €25m release clause, that idea was placed in doubt, and manager Hansi Flick has reportedly told him that he will be third-choice next season.

Ter Stegen receives major offer

Ter Stegen returned to training early last week, but since manager Hansi Flick returned to work, has been working out apart from the group in the gym. That is down to a slight back strain say Sport, but exit talk continues to surround the German.

The same outlet also reference reports in Turkiye claiming that Galatasaray have offered to pay more than his reported €8m per annum salary, provided he leaves Barcdelona on a free. That is something the Blaugrana are open to.

Agents monitoring interest

Inter and Manchester United are monitoring his situation, but Galatasaray and AS Monaco are actively looking for a goalkeeper. Yet the latter appear to have set their sights on Trabzonspor’s Ugurkan Cakir, who could cost them €10m.

Ter Stegen, who feels that Barcelona deliberately tried to besmirch his reputation, still seems set on remaining at the club on his three-year contract. Nevertheless, his agents are keeping abreast of any interest in their client, should he change his mind before the end of the transfer window. The main motivation to do so would be for regular football, as ter Stegen seeks to remain Germany’s number one for the World Cup next year. It has been reported that ter Stegen would consider a move in January if that was in jeopardy, but not this summer.