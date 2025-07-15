Atletico Madrid confirm €21m deal for talented 24-year-old playmaker

Atletico Madrid have completed their third signing of the summer transfer window, with Thiago Almada joining from Botafogo.

It has been a busy few weeks for Atleti, who wrapped up deals for Alex Baena and Matteo Ruggeri earlier in the month. Johnny Cardoso is also set to join in the very near future, but on top of this, they have now signed Almada, whom they have only made a serious move for in the last few days.

The 24-year-old, who was on loan at Lyon last season, has agreed a five-year contract with Atleti, who confirmed the deal on Tuesday.

“Atlético de Madrid and Botafogo F.R. have agreed the transfer of 24-year-old Argentine international Thiago Almada, who will travel to Madrid to undergo the corresponding medical and, subsequently, sign his contract to formalize the agreement.”

Almada – the Angel Correa replacement?

As per Matteo Moretto, Atleti will pay €21m for 50% of Almada’s rights, although there could be clauses that allow the club to purchase to gradually remove the sell-on clause that Botafogo have retained as part of this agreement.

Almada arrives at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano to bolster an already-strong Argentine contingent, which includes Diego Simeone, his son Giuliano, and Julian Alvarez. However, his signing is a rather confusing one on the face it, given that Atleti have already brought in Baena, who has a similar profile.

In this regard, it could be that Almada is seen as more of a replacement for Angel Correa, who left Atleti earlier in the month to join Tigres. He is capable of playing off the striker, which could mean that Simeone operates a 4-4-1-1 rather than a 4-4-2 when he is on the pitch.

More business planned at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano

As well as Almada and Cardoso, Atleti are hoping to sign a new central defender. They are no longer planning to sign Cristian Romero, and with this deal with Botafogo having been completed, there could be less money available to sign a top centre-back.