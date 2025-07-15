Atletico Madrid closing in on move for Argentina international

Even if Rodrigo de Paul is to exit Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone is unlikely to be short of Argentina internationals at his disposal next season. Los Colchoneros are moving for another of de Paul’s international teammates as a replacement for Angel Correa.

Correa never locked down a starting role for Atletico in his decade at the club, but did prove to be to a brilliant supersub, and essential depth for Simeone. With Antoine Griezmann aging, and doubts about Alexander Sorloth, Los Rojiblancos are keen to bring in another attacking option to complement their forward line.

Thiago Almada move close

Thiago Almada, who is owned by Botafogo but spent the second half of the 2025 season on loan at Olympique Lyon, is thought to be close to a move to Atletico. That is according to both Marca and Diario AS, although there is little chance of Los Rojiblancos paying up Botafogo’s €40m asking price. It is also noted that Almada shares the same agent as Correa, who moved to Tigres in Mexico last week for €9m.

Benfica were cited as Atletico’s main competition, but on Monday, Record in Portugal decalred that the Eagles were dropping out of the race for his signature. Zenit St. Petersburg and Nottingham Forest have also shown interest in the 24-year-old, but his preference to play under Simeone looks to have swung the balance for Atletico.

Almada’s role at Atletico Madrid

Almada will battle for a place in the starting line-up, alongside international teammates Julian Alvarez, Nahuel Molina and Giuliano Simeone. He has 10 caps for Argentina and four goals, showing a good connection with Alvarez while on international duty. He tends to operate behind the forward line, and is most similar to Antoine Griezmann.

It is also noted that Director of Football Carlos Bucero sees Almada as a strong investment. In addition to what he can bring on the pitch, Bucero is of the opinion that Almada is a good opportunity in terms of price tag, and is likely to produce a profit if they sell him on later. Atletico have also been linked to Almada on several occasions in recent years.