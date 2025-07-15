Arsenal are set to complete a move for Valenica defender Cristhian Mosquera, who is already in London to complete a switch to the Emirates. The Spain under-21 international has addressed his exit from Los Che, although he did not mention a move to Arsenal.

Mosquera, 21, is out of contract next summer, and had decided against renewing his deal with Valencia, leaving them with a decision to either sell him this summer, or risk losing him for free. Real Madrid had identified Mosquera as a potential addition for next summer on a free transfer, which perhaps might have sped up the operation to sell him to Arsenal.

Mosquera ‘sad but excited’

Speaking to fans from his car on Monday, as he collected his things from Valencia’s Paterna training ground, he noted some melancholy at leaving Los Che. Mosquera did not take part in Valencia’s preseason double session to avoid risk of injury.

“Valencia is my home and always will be,” he is set to leave. I arrived when I was 12, and now I’m leaving as a grown man. I’m a little sad because I’ve been here my whole life, but decisions in football are like that. Now, a new era begins. It’s exciting, but it’s also sad,” he told Marca.

The following day Mosquera added that ‘Let’s see how it all goes, first it’s the club that has to talk,’ he commented to Cadena Cope at the airport on his way to London.

Agreement between Arsenal and Valencia

It appears that Arsenal and Valencia have reached an agreement for Mosquera. The fee will be around €15m in fixed payments, while up to €5m in variables can also be earned depending on how Mosquera performs in the Premier League. The idea is for Mosquera to develop behind Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba for the time being, providing cover for Mikel Arteta.