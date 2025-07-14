Barcelona are looking to strengthen their forward line this summer, and it is no secret that the position is their top priority. After missing out on Nico Williams, and with Luis Diaz looking a near impossible deal, the Blaugrana are looking into alternatives.

Top of that shortlist of alternative options is Marcus Rashford, who is no longer wanted by Manchester United and set to leave this summer. The England international is holding out for a move to Barcelona, but Director of Football Deco seems unconvinced by the idea. Other potential alternatives that have been named include Antonio Nusa and Rafael Leao.

Barcelona interested in Bryan Zaragoza

However another surprise option has emerged as a potential candidate to add depth to the Blaugrana frontline. As per El Chiringuito, Barcelona have been in contact with the agents of Bayern Munich forward Bryan Zaragoza. They are keen on Zaragoza as a potential alternative on the left.

Negotiations for a return to La Liga

Zaragoza had been in negotiations for a return to La Liga as it was. Celta Vigo had shown interest in the former Granada man, who is not part of the plans at Bayern Munich. However negotiations had been progressing at a slow pace, and there have been no recent updates on a proposed loan move to Balaidos. He had agreed terms with Celta though.

Ups and downs for Bryan Zaragoza

The Blaugrana have shown previous interest in Zaragoza, so the idea of a move to Barcelona is not entirely out of the blue. Before his €17m move to Bayern, Barcelona scouted the Spain international, and last summer, there was talk that he could be an option on loan for the Catalan side. Zaragoza, 23, returned to La Liga on loan last season with Osasuna, and showed flashes of brilliance, particularly against Barcelona, but after an injury in December struggled for consistency, eventually finishing with a goal and six assists in 28 appearances.