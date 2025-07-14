Saul Niguez offered fresh Atletico Madrid exit option

15/08/2022 Saul Niguez of Atletico de Madrid looks on during the spanish league, La Liga Santander, football match played between Getafe CF and Atletico de Madrid at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium on August 15, 2022 in Getafe, Madrid, Spain. DEPORTES Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press

Atletico Madrid midfield star Saul Niguez has been offered a fresh transfer route out of the club this summer.

Los Rojiblancos sent the Spain international on a season-long loan for the 2024/25 campaign as he joined La Liga rivals Sevilla.

Despite setting out his objective to force his way back into the team at the Estadio Metropolitano – following a loan spell at Chelsea – Saul remained outside Diego Simeone’s plans in Madrid.

However, injuries and suspensions also played a role in his lack of prominence in Andalucia, and his career continues to drift.

No La Liga options for Saul

Sevilla did have the option to retain Saul on a permanent transfer but they quickly indicated that was not in their plans in April.

Atletico Madrid reportedly told the player and his representatives the situation remains unchanged back in Madrid and they want a sale.

Simeone was hopeful of convincing Sevilla to keep Saul, to effectively end his Atletico Madrid career as his contract in the capital ends in June 2026.

Saul rejects Saudi as Trabzonspor offer lands

Saul has rejoined the Atletico Madrid squad for preseason training but his future looks certain to be away from Simeone’s team if a deal can be struck.

Previous interest from the Saudi Pro League hit a dead end after the 30-year-old opted against a move to the Middle East.

That has opened the door to remaining in Europe, but leaving La Liga, and Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor has reached out.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the club have made a contract offer to Saul’s agent, but they want him to cancel his current agreement in Madrid to facilitate a free transfer.