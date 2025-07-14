Ronald Araujo sets out Barcelona mission for 2025/26 season

Ronald Araujo is ready for the challenge ahead of forcing his way back into thee Barcelona starting line up next season.

Hansi Flick enjoyed a superb first season in Catalonia, as the German coach secured a trophy treble, including the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

The club have been low key so far in the summer transfer market, with Joan Garcia arriving from Barcelona, and Nico Williams rejecting a move for the second season running.

Flick is not expected to bring in a new centre back, as he is happy with his current options, but Araujo has work to do.

Is Ronald Araujo leaving Barcelona?

Araujo has been regularly linked with a move away from Barcelona with constant swirling rumours over a move to the Premier League or Serie A.

He signed a new contract until 2031 in January, but in the first half of July, a release clause dropped which would have allowed him to leave for between €60m and €70m.

However, Araujo’s first choice was always to remain at Barcelona and fight to regain his starting spot.

Pau Cubarsi has emerged as first choice at the heart of Flick’s defence alongside the experienced figure of Inigo Martinez – but Araujo wants to change that.

Araujo’s preseason message at Barcelona

Araujo’s best hope of edging back above Martinez is to stay fit, on the back of an injury disrupted year for the Uruguay international, and his preseason plan is taking shape.

As a declaration of his intent, the 26-year-old started preseason two weeks earlier than his teammates and he is confident over getting back to full power.

“You know what you’re going to see this year? My prime [he quipped whilst pointing to a bottle of Prime].”

Araujo will join the rest of the Barcelona in flying out for preseason games in Japan and South Korea next week.