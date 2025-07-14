Real Madrid make final transfer call on Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid are not expected to bring in a new centre back this summer amid links to Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate.

Los Blancos were dumped out of the FIFA Club World Cup at the semi final stage following a brutal 4-0 loss to UEFA Champions League winners PSG.

Xabi Alonso’s charges were overpowered in New Jersey and defensive Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger both came in for major post-match criticism.

Asencio has recently signed a new contract, and the club view him as a long term project, but there are growing concerns over Rudiger’s ability to continue at the highest level.

Dean Huijsen’s positive start to life is a boost, alongside fellow new arrival Trent Alexander- Arnold – and Alvaro Carreras’ move means there will be three new starting defenders for 2025/26.

However, it will not be a completely new-look back link, but Liverpool centre back Konate remains on the radar in Madrid.

Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid transfer latest

Konate has been locked in contract talks at Anfield since the start of 2025, with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, and the club hierarchy want an answer before the new season starts.

Liverpool want to avoid a situation where Konate leaves for free in 2026 but that is exactly what Real Madrid are planning to do.

Real Madrid are still irked by having to pay a transfer fee to release Alexander-Arnold from the final weeks of his contract at Liverpool after previously being confident of wrapping him up for free.

As per El Chiringuito, the same pattern will be followed for Konate, and Alonso will not be tempted to make an offer next month.

Confidence is high that Konate wants to make the move, over remaining at Liverpool or joining PSG, but Real Madrid will need to play the waiting game.