Luka Modric completes move after ending 13-year Real Madrid spell

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric has signed for AC Milan after leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, 13 years on from his arrival in the Spanish capital. The Rossoneri made the deal official on Monday afternoon.

The 39-year-old midfielder arrived in Spain in 2012, and struggled in the opening months of his first season under Jose Mourinho, famously being named as the worst signing of the summer by Marca. He would go on to make a mockery of that title, carving out a career as one of the best players in the history of Real Madrid.

Modric agrees deal with AC Milan

AC Milan have made a one-year agreement with Modric official on TikTok, which will see him through his 40th birthday. Modric is targeting a spot in the Croatia squad to lead them to the 2026 World Cup next summer.

“Hi, I’ve just landed in Milan. Very happy to be here, to start a new chapter in my career. A hug to everybody,” Modric commented. It has been reported that Modric admired Milan as a child, with a photo of him wearing the Rossoneri shirt, and was a fan of Zvonomir Boban growing up.

Modric leaves Real Madrid a legend

The Croatian leaves the Spanish capital as a legendary figure, scoring 43 goals and giving 95 assists in 597 appearances over the past 13 years. In that time he won 28 trophies, including six Champions League trophies and four Liga titles. On an individual level, he also secured the Ballon d’Or in 2018, breaking up a decade-long duopoly between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Final statement to Real Madrid fans

Modric had an emotional farewell at the end of the Liga season at the Santiago Bernabeu, while playing his last game for the club at the Club World Cup last week. He penned an emotional farewell to the fans, while also gifting his final Real Madrid shirt to teammate Arda Guler, who some tip to take the mantle from him midfield.