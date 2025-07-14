Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal is back in training with the rest of his teammates this week as the Catalan side begin preparations for the new season. The teenage superstar ended his summer in glamorous fashion with an exclusive 18th birthday party in Garraf, a coastal town close to the Catalan capital.

While it is not unusual for the person in question to let loose on their 18th birthday party, Lamine Yamal is facing legal action for some of the ‘entertainment’ at the event. According to the Association of Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE), there were people with dwarfism hired to ‘perform’ at the party, and they have announced that they will be taking legal action against the Spain star.

ADEE highlight impact of Lamine Yamal’s actions

The ADEE have announced that they will be taking legal action against the Barcelona forward, citing that hiring people with dwarfism is illegal in Spain.

“Shows or recreational activities in which people with disabilities or other circumstances are used to provoke mockery, ridicule, or derision from the public in a manner contrary to the respect due to human dignity are prohibited.”

Meanwhile President Carolina Puente went on to point out that the incident is far more serious, given the stature of Lamine Yamal.

“When a person with social influence participates in these types of situations, the damage is even greater, because it conveys to society – especially to young people – that discrimination is acceptable. We must eradicate the objectification of difference and educate people in respect and equity.”

Lamine Yamal back in training after birthday party

The event took place on Saturday night, with around 250 people attending, including teammates Gavi and Alejandro Balde. They were joined by influencers and celebrities in the music industry too, say Cadena SER, who also point out that while the majority of the Barcelona squad were present, they left early in order to be fresh for preseason tests the following day.

Included in the list of celebrities were Bad Gyal, Lola Indigo, Duki, Quevedo, Chimbala, Morad and Red Bull F1 driver Charles Leclerc. Mobile phones were banned from the party, although images of Lamine Yamal singing with Chimbala did emerge. Barcelona are yet to comment on the incident.