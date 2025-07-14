La Liga confirm fresh Barcelona fixture change amid weather warning

Barcelona are gearing up for an unusual start to the 2025/26 La Liga season with three successive away games.

Hansi Flick is aiming to retain his top-flight crown in 2026 but ongoing issues at the Camp Nou are impacting his plans.

The renovation project at their iconic home has been hit by delays and La Liga have now confirmed they will not be able to play matches there until the fourth week of the season.

That will come after the September international break after which there is scheduled to be a return to their regular home against Valencia on September 13/14.

La Liga confirm August fixture changes for Barcelona

Alongside the issues on a return to the Camp Nou, La Liga are also working to move back kick off times, as temperatures continue to soar across Spain.

The majority of games on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 season will be held in the evening – to avoid the searing daytime heat – following talks between La Liga and clubs.

Barcelona start the season at Mallorca on Saturday August 16 at 6:30pm local time [5:30 UK] after La Liga agreed to grant them permission to play away from home until September.

Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona fixture change

Concern over player and fan welfare – plus the likely need for cooling breaks in games – means matches will be played as late as possible to avoid stretching past midnight.

Barcelona’s second game of the campaign at Levante has been pushed back to 9:30pm local [8:30pm UK] on Saturday August 23.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo confirm Barcelona’s trip to Rayo Vallecano has been granted the same update due to the hot weather with a new start time of 9:30pm local [8:30pm UK] on Saturday August 31.

Flick’s squad will then head off on international duty ahead of a busy window of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.