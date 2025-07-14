La Liga grant Barcelona green light for Camp Nou return

Barcelona remain on track for a La Liga return to their renovated iconic Camp Nou home after the September international break.

The club are still working on plans to host the Joan Gamper Trophy back there for first time since the building work began on the 10th of August.

The game will allow for key tests to take place, to assess the stadium’s viability. for the return of La Liga and UEFA Champions League football.

The current idea is to take on Italian side Como in the Gamper trophy, but initial plans to hold the game in front of 60,000 fans have been shelved, and that number will be slashed after several delays in the construction.

Barcelona granted key licence

According previous reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have been granted a licence for activities and construction. This is the first of two council licences needed to host the Gamper trophy at the Camp Nou.

The second that is required is the licence for ‘first entrance’. That will be granted once the necessary construction for games to take place at Camp Nou is completed. Barcelona plan to hold a test event on the 28th of July, without the public, before being able to guarantee all the necessary safety precautions.

Will the Joan Gamper trophy be held at the Camp Nou?

If they do get the go ahead for the Gamper Trophy, they will only be permitted to accommodate 25-35,000 fans., but with the stands behind the goals closed.

Fans will await updates on that, but no competitive games will be held until the fourth week of the La Liga season.

As per a fresh update from MD, a UEFA delegation were satisfied the stadium will be ready for games when the Champions League returns – and La Liga followed suit – but not before the September 13/14 home tie with Valencia.