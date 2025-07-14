Hansi Flick confirms brutal Barcelona preseason plan

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is planning a brutal training regime to get his squad ready for the 2025/26 season.

La Blaugrana have benefitted from not playing in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer and his stars should be well rested for the months ahead.

His squad have returned to initial testing and Barcelona are heading off on tour later this month after a camp in Catalonia.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Flick is ready to put his players through major physical testing, with no breaks scheduled within sessions at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

Starting today, there will be ten sessions in the first week, with no days off added to the agenda.

That will also involve double sessions for three days, with camps in the morning and the afternoon, which will be spaced out through the day.

The aim is to avoid training in the hottest part of the day before moving just to morning sessions ahead of their flight to Japan.

Barcelona’s 2025/26 preseason schedule

Barcelona will arrive in Japan and begin training on the July 24th, with their first friendly match of the tour set against Japanese side Vissel Kobe on the 27th.

Flick charges then face FC Seoul in the South Korean capital on July 31st, before a third match, on August 4, against Daegu FC.

They will then fly back to Spain for the final preseason preparations with the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 10 but details of that game are unconfirmed.

Barcelona are unlikely to meet their deadline of playing the game at their Camp Nou home due to delays in the renovation project.

La Liga have confirmed Barcelona’s first three games of the 2025/26 season will be played away from home at Mallorca, Levante and Rayo Vallecano, with hopes they can return to home soil after the September international break.