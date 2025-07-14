Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been in the headlines as he returned to training with the rest of his teammates, following a significant birthday celebration for his 18th. The presence of people with dwarfism as ‘entertainers’, self-termed’, has caused controversy though.

The Association of Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE) denounced Lamine Yamal for his celebrations, announcing that they would be taking legal action against the Spain star. It is against the law in Spain to contract people with ‘disabilities’ for entertainment if it is denigrating or mocking in nature.

Entertainer responds to ADEE criticism – ‘Let us work’

One of four people involved, who was unable to speak under their name, due to a confidentiality clause in their contract, has responded publicly via RAC1. The quartet were contracted via an events business, and he claimed they were perfectly happy with their working conditions.

“No one disrespected us, let us work in peace. I don’t understand why there’s so much noise. We’re normal people, who do what we want, in an absolutely legal way,” they explained.

The person in question accused the president of the ADEE Carolina Puente of ‘humiliating people with dwarfism’.

“For a couple of years now these people have been harming us, they want to ban a job that we like, and in no case have they offered jobs or courses to the affected people. We work as entertainers. Why can’t we do it? Because of our physical condition? There is a new president who feels self-conscious and wants to screw us others.”

They went on to explain that they became part of the celebrations after their ‘performance’.

“We know what our limit is and we will never exceed it: we are not fairground monkeys. If there was any disrespect shown to us, we would have left.”

“We dance, we distribute drinks, we do magic… there are many types of shows,” explained the ‘entertainer’ in question, explaining that after an hour-long ‘show’, they joined the party. “We were just guests at that point, everyone had a great time. All of this media storm was formed just because it was Lamine Yamal’s party.”

Spanish Government have requested investigation

The ‘Ministry for Disabilities’ have requested that the public prosecutor investigate the celebrations. If Lamine Yamal was found guilty of an infraction, he could face a fine of €600k to €1m for breaking the laws around the matter. Neither Lamine Yamal nor Barcelona have commented on the matter.