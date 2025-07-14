Barcelona enquire about 17-year-old Flamengo talent

Barcelona have been linked with a number of emerging teenage talents in recent months, and in particular, it seems they have an increased focus on Brazilian football since the arrival of Deco has Director of Football. The latest to reportedly make it onto their radar is Flamengo talent Ryan Roberto.

Just 17 years of age, Roberto is a right-footed forward who stands out for his dribbling ability, and tends to operate on the left-hand side, cutting in field. So far he is yet to make his senior debut for Flamengo, but is appreciated by manager Filipe Luis, say Globo (via Sempre Barca). This season he has made four appearances for Flamengo’s under-20 side, and scored once in the ‘Copinha’.

Move may be tricky for European giants

The Brazilian outlet explain that for that reason, a departure for Roberto seems unlikely. Barcelona and Ajax have enquired about his availability, but being one of the richest clubs in Latin America, Flamengo will have little necessity to sell. Roberto arrived from Athletico Paranaense in 2023, but retained 50% of his rights. Flamengo have an option to purchase another 20% for €1.5m, but have not done so thus far.

Latest Brazilian talent on Barcelona’s radar

Roberto has primarily made his name with Brazil’s under-17 side, but has already spent time with under-20 side too. He is the latest Brazilian teenager to be linked with Barcelona, with Ze Lucas associated with the Catalan giants last month. There is some debate over how much interest there was from Barcelona’s side in those links though. Barcelona were supposedly in advanced talks to sign Lucas, but nothing has come of it thus far.

FC Barcelona and FC Copenhagen have reached agreement for the transfer of the player Roony Bardghji. The winger is to sign a contract with the club for four seasons until 30 June 2029. @FCBarcelonaB — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 14, 2025

However in May, Barcelona also took 17-year-old Joao Lucas on trial at La Masia from Sao Paulo, albeit he ultimately returned back to Brazil with no sign of a deal on the horizon.