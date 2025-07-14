Barcelona delay Ferran Torres talks despite transfer pledge

Barcelona star Ferran Torres has seen his contract extension talks placed on hold in Catalonia following a fresh club update.

The Spain international remains uncertain over his long term future at the club despite playing a key part in their treble win last season

Robert Lewandowski’s injury gave him an increased chance to stake his claim as a starter in Barcelona’s attack – alongside Raphinha and Lamine Yamal – and he impressed in the No.9 role.

He ended the 2024/25 with a career-high 19 goals, bolstered by that period of covering for Lewandowski, but the Polish international remains undisputed as No.1 in Flick’s plans.

Ferran Torres’ transfer latest

Torres has previously stated his confidence at becoming the main man in Flick’s attack but he knows that will take at least another year.

Lewandowski has an option to extend his contract into 2026/27, and Torres faces a call on what to do next, particularly with a World Cup on the horizon next summer.

Conflicting rumours have emerged over Premier League side Aston Villa being willing to make a €50m offer to bring him back to England and the player is keen to stay.

Barcelona cancel Torres contract talks

Torres’ current Barcelona contract runs until 2027, with the club looking to add another two years to that agreement, if terms are agreed.

However, as per a fresh update from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have informed Torres and his agent they are postponing talks to focus on other ‘priorities in signings and extensions’.

Torres is not unsettled by the news, as he trusts Barcelona still want to keep him, but interested clubs will also take note of the change.

Nico Williams’ latest rejection of a move to Barcelona is likely to force Flick back into the transfer market and one big-name arrival could swallow up his budget for new contracts.