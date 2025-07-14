Barcelona confirm signing of Lamine Yamal alternative on four-year deal

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the summer, with Copenhagen teenager Roony Bardghji arriving on a four-year deal. The Blaugrana have been tracking Bardghji for multiple years, and beat out competition from across Europe to sign the 19-year-old.

Bardghji was announced by the club on Monday as a Barca Atletic signing, suggesting he will be registered by the affiliate side, who are starting a new era under Juliano Belletti in the fourth tier of Spanish football. He will spend preseason with the first team, and could contribute to the senior side this season, although a loan deal is not ruled out, but in theory will spend the majority of his time with Barca Atletic.

Agreement with FC Copenhagen

The Blaugrana have agreed a fee of around €2m, which could rise to around €2.5m depending on variables. Copenhagen will also retain a 15% sell-on fee, a factor that was thought to be key in sealing an agreement ahead of the likes of Porto.

Bardghji coming off a long-term injury

Bardghji has been highly regarded in youth football since he started making headlines as a 16-year-old taking his first steps in professional football. In particular, his prestige increased after a goal against Manchester United in the Champions League.

However things have been less straightforward since. Suffering a cruciate ligament injury in 2024, Bardghji only returned to action in March of this year. However with his contract expiring, Copenhagen had little motivation to play him this season either, and he only managed 243 minutes since his comeback.

Lamine Yamal alternative?

There is some suggestion that Bardghji could act as an alternative for Lamine Yamal on the right side, given that is his usual position. The 19-year-old, like his junior, generally cuts in on his left foot from the right side, and could provide relief for the Spain international, but it may also provide an obstacle to Bardghji’s development. Barcelona will no doubt feel they could sell him on at a profit too.