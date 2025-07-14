Barcelona confirm sale of 21-year-old midfielder

Barcelona and RCD Mallorca have announced the signing of Pablo Torre for Los Bermellones, with the 22-year-old seeking more opportunities away from Camp Nou. Torre had shown flashes of his quality in his third year at Barcelona, but was fighting an uphill battle for minutes.

Torre contributed directly to seven goals in just 421 minutes this season, spread across 14 appearances, and generally performed well under Hansi Flick. Yet with Gavi and Fermin Lopez ahead of him whenever Dani Olmo was unavailable, found himself on the outside looking in. He leaves Barcelona after five goals, four assists and 27 appearances in three years, one of which was spent on loan at Girona.

Terms of agreement with Barcelona

The deal will be worth a reported €5m, with Barcelona retaining a 50% sell-on fee. The Blaugrana also have a buyback option, a right of first refusal on Torre, and a percentage of any future profit. Torre will have a €25m release clause at Mallorca. As things stand, Barcelona have made a €1m loss on what they paid Racing Santander, but they will be confident of making a profit down the line.

Pablo Torre explains of decision to join Mallorca

Torre had attracted significant interest, and over the last six months, the likes of Porto, Benfica Valencia and Real Betis had been linked to him. He explained why he had decided to join Mallorca.

“From the moment I first spoke with Jagoba [Arrasate] and Pablo [Ortells] in a video call we had while I was at the European Championships, they gave me a lot of confidence. I needed it. I felt this could turn out really well, and I’m very happy to be here,” he told the RCD Mallorca website.

“[My first conversations with Arrasate were] Very good. He gave me a bit of his idea of the game. In the end, I like football and I know the players here, who are of a very high level.”