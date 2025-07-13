Vinicius Junior’s camp confirm no Real Madrid contract agreement

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior is no closer to agreeing a contract extension with the La Liga giants this summer.

The Brazil international remains vitally important to Xabi Alonso’s plans in the Spanish capital but there are questions facing both after the FIFA Club World Cup exit.

A 4-0 semi final humbling at the hands of rivals PSG sharpened the focus on Alonso and his players with Vinicius coming in for criticism.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be have unimpressed with his efforts in the USA, which he is to be punished for, and that could have a knock-on effect to his future.

Ongoing interest from the Saudi Pro League remains in the background and Real Madrid want an answer from their No.7.

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid contract update

Real Madrid are working on a new contract with Vinicius, and it’s been reported an agreement has been reached – with the idea being for it to be signed later this summer – but that no longer looks to be the case.

His current deal in the Spanish capital runs until 2027, with Real Madrid pushing to extend it to 2030, but the situation is now at a standstill.

Saudi clubs are on alert over the situation, as Real Madrid seek to avoid him slipping into the final 12-18 months of his contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old answered questions on his future at the Club World Cup, which gives Real Madrid hope.

“I hope I can stay here for many years. I’ve always said it’s the club of my life. I’m very happy with the coach and the staff, I hope I can stay,” as per Mundo Deportivo.

“I have a two year contract until 2027. I want to stay for my entire career and make history in this team.”

Vinicius’ agent blocks Real Madrid talks

With Real Madrid effectively pausing the negotiations, with the player is yet to make a decision, and reports from Cadena COPE claim his representatives have confirmed no renewal is in place.