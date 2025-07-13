Real Madrid confident on record-breaking financial year in 2025/26

Real Madrid are already planning for the 2024/25 season on the back of the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Los Blancos were dumped out in Club World Cup semi finals following a ruthless 4-0 defeat to UEFA Champions League holders PSG.

That loss will give Xabi Alonso food for thought ahead of the new campaign as he looks to plan for the months ahead.

Despite the controversy surrounding the Club World Cup, Real Madrid have benefitted financially from competing in it, despite the campaign being extended as a result.

Jude Bellingham will miss 3-4 months due to shoulder surgery and Alonso’s summer plans have been disrupted as a result.

His squad will have three weeks of holiday, followed by a two-week training camp, but Alonso wants to extend the latter to three weeks – with La Liga rejecting their request to start a week later.

How much did Real Madrid earn at the Club World Cup?

Defeat in the final four ended Real Madrid’s chances of earning more – missing out on an additional €27.7 million – as if they qualified for the final, the club would have made more than €100m overall from the competition.

Real Madrid were guaranteed €31.5m, just for taking part in the tournament, and picked up €74m in competition, at a grand overall tally of €105.5m.

How much will Real Madrid earn in 2025/26?

As per reports from Marca, Real Madrid are on course to break a new club financial record in 2025/26, as they remain above the €1bn.

It will be the third season in a row they have cleared that mark after bringing in €1.045bn in 2023/24 and then increasing to €1.1bn in 2024/25.

2025/26 will potentially break new ground, with the club’s financiers hopeful of making €1.3bn by the end of the campaign, with a significant portion of that fee being passed over to Alonso for new transfers