The remaining weeks of the summer transfer window are expected to be busy for Real Madrid, with signings and exit equally possible. And one player that could have chances to depart is Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos is widely-regarded as a very underrated player at Real Madrid, having been behind the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the pecking order over the last few years. This has meant that he has struggled for consistent starts, although when he has been afforded the opportunity, he has often impressed.

Ceballos had managed to string a run of starts together during the second half of last season before injury saw him ruled out for an extended period. And he has not been able to reclaim this place since then. His fortunes could be different under Xabi Alonso, but based on the Club World Cup, it could be unlikely.

Despite this, Diario AS say that Alonso is counting on Ceballos for next season, and the 28-year-old is also not currently thinking about a move away. However, that could change if Real Madrid sign a new midfielder, as he has made it clear that he wants to play regularly in order to put himself in contention to be included in Spain’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Real Betis return would be a possibility – but an unlikely one

In recent years, Ceballos has regularly been linked with a return to Real Betis, where he started his career. Los Verdiblancos have been open in their desire to bring him back, but for a number of reasons, it has never happened. This summer could be the time if Real Madrid do decide to sign a new midfielder, although it is unlikely to happen.

Given that Ceballos’ contract expires in 2027, Real Madrid would probably welcome an exit this summer, but they will not overrule Alonso’s stance. It will be a waiting game for now, with Los Blancos yet to make a definitive decision on signing a new midfielder.