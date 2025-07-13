Real Madrid opt against star’s buy back option until 2026

COMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Nico Paz of Como 1907 looks o during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Juventus at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on February 07, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have made a final call over bringing Argentina international Nico Paz back to the club this summer.

Xabi Alonso is focused on defensive reinforcements as part of his squad refit with only one more arrival planned as he aims to stay with the La Liga panel limit

Benfica star Alvaro Carreras is expected to join fellow new arrivals Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold – with Franco Mastantuono landing in August – after he turns 18.

Former Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti opted for a bold call on Paz last summer as he sold the highly-rated midfielder to Serie A side Como for a fee of €6m.

However, with the club still looking to keep their options open on Paz, they agreed a structured exit package with Cesc Faregas’ side.

That included three separate buy-back options that would come into effect in 2025, 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Nico Paz’s Real Madrid return clause revealed

The first of those, worth €8m, was triggered at the start of the summer, but as per Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia), it has since expired.

Further rumours hinted at Real Madrid reaching out to Como, to see if an alternative agreement could be reached – but Alonso has now opted against that – as per Mundo Deportivo.

The situation will be reviewed again in 2026, if Paz maintains his level in Serie A, on the back of a solid first year under Fabregas.

Fabregas guided Como to promotion back to the Italian top-flight at the end of 2023/24, and he steered the team to a respectable 10th place last season, with Paz at the heart of his plans.

The Canarian-born playmaker netted six league goals – with only two Como players scoring more – and eight league assists, bettered only by three players in Serie A.

A similar campaign in 2025/26 will keep him firmly on Real Madrid’s radar despite Alonso’s eagerness to give Arda Guler a chance in his plans.