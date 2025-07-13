Fresh Marcus Rashford exit option rejected ahead of Barcelona offer

Barcelona are ready to formalise their transfer links to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford this summer.

La Blaugrana’s transfer plans have changed drastically this month after a high-profile rejection from from No.1 target Nico Williams.

The Spain international turned down move to Catalonia for the second season in a row as Hansi Flick looks to source an alternative.

Barcelona’s long-standing financial issues mean they must return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule which club president Joan Laporta is confident can be achieved by August.

Rashford has already been told by Ruben Amorim that he can leave the club this summer and Barcelona’s hope is they can secure a season-long loan with the option to buy in 2026.

Further talks are planned at Old Trafford in the coming days with Rashford training away from Amorim’s main squad following their return for preseason.

Rashford only wants Barcelona

The most clear aspect of the transfer saga is Rashford’s intentions, he wants to join Barcelona, and has no interest in other clubs – after rejecting an approach from the Saudi Pro League.

This comes following an update from Marca which states Jose Mourinho declined to make an offer from Fenerbahce as he knows his former striker is set on Barcelona.

However, the feeling is not completely mutual, with Barcelona sporting director Deco unsure on a move for Rashford.

Deco is a big fan of Luis Diaz, who is also on Flick’s radar, but Liverpool will demand in excess of €70m for the Colombian.

Juventus join Rashford race

Despite United’s willingness to sell, Barcelona are not in a position to pay the £40m asking price, and that’s why they are looking at a loan.

As per reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport, Serie A giants Juventus have now entered the race, and they are a serious rival.

Both Rashford and Barcelona are relaxed over the deal with the latter confident he will arrive ready due to a training plan in place in Manchester.