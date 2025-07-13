Liverpool ready to rival Arsenal in Rodrygo Goes transfer race

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes could be on his way to the Premier League this summer if he leaves the La Liga giants.

The Brazil international is set for key future talks with Xabi Alonso following their exit from the FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Blancos bowed out of the competition at the semi final stage, after a 4-0 humbling at the hands of UEFA Champions League winners PSG, and Rodrygo’s future remains undecided.

Alonso is open to a sale, despite previous labelling him as an ‘important player’ in his plans, but his lack of action in the USA shows a clearer picture.

Rodrygo transfer latest: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Arsenal have already set out a bold plan to bring him to the Emirates Stadium as part of Mikel Arteta’s drive to secure a new striker for the 2025/26 season.

Rodrygo’s Brazil teammate Gabriel Martinelli could be sold to Al Nassr to fund an offer with Real Madrid ready to demand at least €70m.

That figure could rise to €100m, alongside a hefty contract for the former Santo attacker, and Arsenal are not there yet.

Liverpool ready to launch Rodrygo offer

If Real Madrid formally hit the green light on Rodrygo being able to leave, he will not be short on offers, with ESPN Brasil claiming PSG have made contact with his representatives in case he does decides to leave.

Rodrygo has fuelled rumours he is ready to move on after declining to answer a fan question in New York and Liverpool are ready to enter the race as per Diario Sport.

Arne Slot has already spent heavily this summer, including a Premier League transfer record deal for Florian Wirtz – but if he can offload the misfiring Darwin Nunez – that will trigger a major budget boost to chase down Rodrygo.