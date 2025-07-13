Javier Mascherano offers fresh Rodrigo De Paul transfer update

Atletico Madrid could sanction another squad sale in the coming weeks as part of Diego Simeone’s team refit.

Angel Correa has completed his long-awaited move to Liga MX side Tigres as part of a five-player exit list from the Estadio Metropolitano.

Reinildo Mandava, Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta departed at the end of their respective contracts with midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme completing a switch to Real Betis.

Simeone wants more sales, to finance new arrivals, following an €60m outlay to bring in Alex Baena and Matteo Ruggeri.

MLS side Inter Miami have emerged as a possible buyer for Rodrigo De Paul – to join their growing Argentinian contingent – led by his old friend Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami chase down Rodrigo De Paul

De Paul is rumoured to be close to an agreement with Inter Miami, after negotiating contract terms, and he has given the green light for a move to Florida.

However, one key caveat to the deal could focus on assurances that Messi will stay at the club, with his current contract expiring at the end of 2025.

The suggested fee has been mooted at around €15m, for Atletico Madrid to allow de Paul to leave, and the two clubs are getting closer.

Mascherano confirms Inter Miami link to De Paul

Inter Miami head coach – and De Paul’s ex Argentina teammate – Javier Mascherano, was asked about the transfer rumours following a Messi-inspired 2-1 win over Nashville.

The former midfielder let slip his interest but insisted an agreement is not close.

“There’s nothing official about De Paul. I’ve also read what’s in the media. He’s a player at another team,” as per Marca.

“I don’t like talking about players who belong to other clubs.

“He’s a top level player, a world champion with Argentina, who’s played in Europe for a long time. We always like good players, but I can’t say more, because I know absolutely nothing.”