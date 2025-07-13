Barcelona will only accept transfer offers for 23-year-old player

Barcelona need to raise funds in order to be able to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which will help them register any new signings. The departures of Alex Valle and Ansu Fati have aided their bid, and with Pablo Torre to leave imminently, attention has now turned to the next set of candidates.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen are leading contenders for sale, and another that falls into this category is Pau Victor. The 23-year-old attacker, who was signed last summer from Girona, struggled to see much action during the 2024-25 campaign, and with a new winger set to arrive, it has been decided that he can leave.

A number of La Liga clubs have shown interest in Victor, and Sport have reported that Barcelona will only consider selling him this summer. They had initially been open to a loan, but a transfer is now the only option for sides that wish to sign him.

Barcelona have asking price in mind for Victor

Victor was signed for approximately €3m last summer, but they are prepared to accept offers in the region of €10m. While this would be a relatively low price, it is expected that they will look to retain a significant sell-on clause and/or the option to re-sign him in the future.

It makes sense for Barcelona to part ways with Victor, given that he was not overly impressive in the limited minutes he played last season. Coupled with the fact that La Masia has the likes of Dani Rodriguez and Jan Virgili pushing for a first team spot for the new campaign, all parties will recognise that a clean break is needed.

It remains to be seen where Victor ends up, but at this stage, it is likely that he remains in La Liga. And if so, he will hope to be given a proper chance in Spain’s top flight.