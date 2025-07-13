Monaco open to second deal with Barcelona after Ansu Fati agreement

Earlier this month, AS Monaco completed a deal to sign Ansu Fati on loan – and as it turns out, he may not be the only Barcelona player to join the Ligue 1 side during the summer transfer window.

Fati is one of several players that Barcelona identified as candidates to be leave the club before the end of the summer. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Pablo Torre and Pau Victor also have chances to leave, and among those options, the goalkeeper would be the ideal departee.

Earlier this week, Hansi Flick told Ter Stegen that he would not be Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper for the forthcoming season – he will be third in the pecking order, behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny. And given his high salary, his exit would be a major help in the Catalans’ efforts to improve their financial woes.

Ter Stegen continues to attract interest

On the back of being told that he is not counted on for next season, Ter Stegen has started to attract interest from clubs across Europe. Galatasaray want to sign him, and MD have now reported that Monaco would like to bring him in too.

A few weeks ago, Monaco approached Ter Stegen’s camp to express their interest in signing him, but on that occasion, they were rejected. However, they are still keen on securing his signature, and there could be a better chance of convincing the 33-year-old now that he has been told that Barcelona do not count on him.

It will be very interesting to see how Ter Stegen’s situation plays out over the next six weeks or so. He still believes that he can be Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper for next season, but it is very unlikely that his goal will be achieved. And with the World Cup taking place next summer, he needs to play to ensure his starting spot for Germany.