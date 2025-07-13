Barcelona are open to signing Marcus Rashford this summer, and although a deal won’t be easy, it is starting to look increasingly possible. Manchester United plan to get rid of him, but while their desire would be to cash in now, they could wait until 2026 before receiving money from the Catalans.

After being rejected by Nico Williams for the second summer in a row, Barcelona established Rashford and Luis Diaz as their leading alternative targets for the left wing position. And while the Liverpool man is still their preferred option, a move for Rashford is gradually gaining traction.

Rashford has snubbed Saudi Arabia interest

Hansi Flick is interested in Barcelona signing Rashford, and the player himself is prioritising a move to Catalonia. And that has been emphasised by him turning down a move to Saudi Arabia, as reported by MD.

Rashford wants his future to be resolved as soon as possible, but internally, he has made it clear that Barcelona is his bet. And if needs must, he is prepared to hold off interest from elsewhere for a little while longer, having recognised that it will not be easy for the Catalans to sign him due to their financial woes.

Rashford deal takes a step closer for Barcelona

And because of their financial problems, Barcelona want to sign Rashford on loan with an option to buy, as per Sport. Man United’s priority is to cash in now due to him not being counted on by Ruben Amorim, but Marca have revealed they are prepared to give the green light to another temporary deal.

Given that Liverpool appear to be refusing to budge on their stance on Diaz, it feels inevitable that Barcelona will eventually starting prioritising the signing of Rashford. And when that time comes, the chances of a deal being done will likely be relatively high.