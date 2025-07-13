Barcelona are in the market for a new left winger, and although Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford are the priorities, other options are being considered. Whoever comes in will need to act as backup to Raphinha in the early stages of his time in Catalonia, and as such, a younger profile would be ideal.

Diaz and Rashford may not be the best in this regard, although the latter is also capable of playing as a striker. But nevertheless, either player would not be a long-term bet, whereas Antonio Nusa would be.

Nusa is a player that Barcelona regard highly. They looked at him last summer before he joined RB Leipzig, and they have now rekindled their interest. As reported by Sempre Barca, the Catalans looking to accelerate talks with the Bundesliga side in the coming weeks.

Nusa has a favourable asking price

Considering that Diaz and Rashford have reported asking prices in the region of €80m and €50m respectively, Nusa could be a better option in that Leipzig are believed to be willing to green light a transfer if they received a fee lower than €40m.

Nusa only managed five goals and six assists last season, but given that it was his first at Leipzig, and also that he did not start too often, it was a respectable return. And he will only get better – with this development likely to be even more advanced if he were to be learning under Hansi Flick.

If Nusa is indeed available for less than €40m, pursuing a deal with Leipzig would make a lot of sense for Barcelona. He would be an ideal long-term left winger to play alongside Lamine Yamal on the right, but for now, it remains to be seen whether he makes the move to Catalonia later in the summer.