Atletico Madrid eye Ligue 1 star as Angel Correa replacement

Diego Simeone is looking to bring in a new attacker at Atletico Madrid before the start of the 2025/26 season.

On the back of a poor showing at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup tournament, Simeone is planning major squad changes, with five players already moving on.

Reinildo Mandava, Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta departed at the end of their respective contracts in Madrid with midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme completing a switch to Real Betis.

Angel Correa has completed his long-awaited move to Liga MX side Tigres as the Argentinian brought down the curtain on 11 years in Madrid.

New faces have also arrived following a hefty €60m outlay to bring in Alex Baena and Matteo Ruggeri from Villarreal and Atalanta earlier this summer.

Simeone is aware of the need to source a replacement for Correa’s versatility in attack, to supplement his current options in the Spanish capital, and Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo is an option.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo Lille contract, transfer value, stats

The Belgian creative star joined Lille last summer, after three years with Gent, and reports from Diario AS indicate Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on his progress.

Scouts have been dispatched to keep tabs on him since the start of 2025 with interest emerging from elsewhere in Europe including via La Liga rivals Villarreal.

The 20-year-old is also rumoured to be keen on a move to Spain after switching international allegiance to La Roja earlier this year following a spell with Belgium at underage level.

Santi Denia wanted to include him in his UEFA U21 European Championship squad last month but Lille blocked it.

Some comparisons to Eden Hazard have elevated his status with a contract in place in Lille until 2029 which could complicate an exit.

He is valued at around €15m on the back of scoring four goals and laying on three assists last season.