Athletic Club forced into rapid Aymeric Laporte decision

Athletic Club are preparing a renewed effort to bring former star Aymeric Laporte back to the club this summer.

Laporte is reportedly looking to leave Al Nassr this summer as he wants to move back to Europe ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The veteran defender is pushing to be involved in Luis de la Fuente’s squad for the tournament next summer with major competition for places in his back line.

The 31-year-old has previously hinted he was keen on a move to Real Madrid, but that did not materialise into an offer to bring him back to Spain for 2024/2.

There has been interest from the Premier League with Arsenal and Aston Villa tracking him.

Previous reports from Caught Offside claimed Villa and Arsenal did make contact with Laporte’s representatives at the start of 2025 – but they have now moved on to new targets.

Alongside links with another spell in England, Serie A duo Napoli and Inter Milan were also on his trail with his old side Athletic Club.

The lure of a move back to the Basque Country is important and Athletic Club are hoping to use that to their advantage as per Diario AS.

His current contract in Riyadh runs until June 2026 and this summer is Al Nassr’s final chance to sell to dodge a free transfer exit.

Athletic Club launch final Laporte offer

Al Nassr are ready to listen to offers,, but finances still remain as a road block, with Laporte earning huge wages in Saudi Arabia – and he wants to keep a portion of that in place.

He currently earns around €25m per year in Saudi Arabia, and will need cut that by more than 50% to move back to the Estadio San Mames, if Al Nassr sanction an exit.