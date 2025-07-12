Valencia eye shock move for iconic striker with 145 Premier League goals

Valencia are in the market for a new striker, with loanee Umar Sadiq having returned to Real Sociedad at the end of last season. Carlos Corberan, the club’s head coach, will be involved in the process, and one player that has emerged as a target is someone that he crossed paths with during his managerial spell in England.

Prior to taking charge at Valencia in December, Corberan managed Huddersfield and West Bromich Albion. And during his spell with the latter, his side faced Leicester City, whose captain at the time was Jamie Vardy.

Vardy, who has 154 Premier League goals, has since become a free agent following the expiry of his Leicester contract, and according to reports in England (via ED), Corberan is pushing for Valencia to make a move for the 38-year-old.

Despite his age, Vardy has shown that he can still operate as a high level, having registered nine goals and four assists for relegated Leicester last season. He has attracted interest from clubs in England and Scotland, but the chance to end his career in Spain could be an opportunity that appeals to him.

Valencia have shown previous interest in Vardy

A few months ago, Valencia’s interest in Vardy was reported, and now that Sadiq’s return to la Real has been confirmed, it has arisen again. Los Che will be an attractive move for him, although they may not be able to compete with the finances on offer from clubs in the Premier League – or even the EFL Championship.

It remains to be seen whether Valencia make a concrete attempt to sign Vardy, but for now, their interest is in its early stages.