Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has backed rising star Arda Guler to have a crucial season under Xabi Alonso.

Alonso has impressed on his return to Madrid, after agreeing a deal to replace Carlo Ancelotti in May, but his squad remains a work in progress.

A resounding 4-0 FIFA Club World Cup defeat to PSG in the tournament semi finals laid out how much there is to do in the Spanish capital.

The club have already backed Alonso in the summer transfer market with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen landing from Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively.

Argentina international Franco Mastantuono will complete his move to Madrid when he turns 18 in August but Kroos has previously suggested Alonso is missing a player similar to himself.

Alonso has rotated his midfield options in the USA, with Arda Guler granted a greater role, with the Turkey international deployed in a midfield slot.

Kroos backs Guler to bounce back from Club World Cup woe

Guler caught the eye in North America, in his favoured central position, alongside Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde.

However, he was caught out several times in defensive situations against Luis Enrique’s side, with Bellingham openly frustrated at how PSG broke past him.

Kroos has backed Guler to learn from the experience and ultimately his attacking influence balances his defensive shortcomings.

“If you have a player like that, who can play between the lines, I’m OK with turning a blind eye if he loses a duel,” he stated on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast.

“The important thing is he’s clear about his role and participates in the team’s defensive effort.

“Alonso has given him lots of game time so far. Last season he was ready football-wise, but physically he’s taken a step forward.”

Guler only managed one goal at the Club World Cup but he laid on a pair of assists in the quarter final win over Borussia Dortmund.